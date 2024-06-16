Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.15 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 16, 2024, is 44.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.15 °C and 46.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.21 °C and 47.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.15 °C and 46.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 117.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 17, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.21 °C and 47.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.
With temperatures ranging between 33.15 °C and 46.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 117.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 17, 2024
|44.99 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 18, 2024
|44.97 °C
|Light rain
|June 19, 2024
|43.26 °C
|Light rain
|June 20, 2024
|40.96 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|41.58 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 22, 2024
|43.21 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|44.37 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on June 16, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.46 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|35.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.29 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Few clouds
|Delhi
|41.71 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 33.15 °C, check weather forecast for June 16, 2024
SHARE
Copy