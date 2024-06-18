Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024
Jun 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 18, 2024, is 42.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.54 °C and 46.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.1 °C and 45.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 32.54 °C and 46.92 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 116.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 19, 2024
|43.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|39.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 21, 2024
|41.21 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 22, 2024
|42.88 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|44.54 °C
|Scattered clouds
|June 24, 2024
|42.8 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 25, 2024
|40.64 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|36.37 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.3 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|28.32 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|31.46 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.67 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|41.87 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
