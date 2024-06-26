Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on June 26, 2024, is 39.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.54 °C and 40.34 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 07:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.25 °C and 42.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.54 °C and 40.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 187.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.25 °C and 42.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.54 °C and 40.34 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 187.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|38.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 28, 2024
|35.21 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|34.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|28.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 2, 2024
|27.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|28.75 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.54 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
SHARE
Copy