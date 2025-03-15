Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.01 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 15, 2025, is 28.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.01 °C and 28.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 06:30 PM. Chandigarh weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.7 °C and 30.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 50.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 16, 2025 28.84 Broken clouds March 17, 2025 28.16 Few clouds March 18, 2025 29.09 Broken clouds March 19, 2025 29.74 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 29.08 Overcast clouds March 21, 2025 32.89 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 32.60 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.28 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.22 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.56 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 31.32 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.81 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 33.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.73 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



