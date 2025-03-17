Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.24 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 17, 2025, is 27.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.24 °C and 29.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:30 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.55 °C and 31.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 93.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|27.87
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|29.59
|Few clouds
|March 20, 2025
|31.70
|Broken clouds
|March 21, 2025
|33.60
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|32.72
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|33.29
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|34.46
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.