Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.76 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 20, 2025, is 29.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.76 °C and 32.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:33 PM. Chandigarh weather update on March 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.52 °C and 33.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 92.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 21, 2025 29.13 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 32.43 Sky is clear March 23, 2025 31.84 Sky is clear March 24, 2025 31.94 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 34.20 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 35.26 Sky is clear March 27, 2025 35.83 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.56 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.59 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.28 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.96 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



