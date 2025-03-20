Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.76 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 20, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 20, 2025, is 29.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.76 °C and 32.42 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on March 20, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on March 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.52 °C and 33.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 10%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 92.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 21, 202529.13Sky is clear
March 22, 202532.43Sky is clear
March 23, 202531.84Sky is clear
March 24, 202531.94Sky is clear
March 25, 202534.20Sky is clear
March 26, 202535.26Sky is clear
March 27, 202535.83Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.56 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata33.5 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.59 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.28 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad33.87 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.19 °C Sky is clear
Delhi28.96 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

