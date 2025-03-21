Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.13 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 21, 2025 07:05 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on March 21, 2025 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 21, 2025, is 31.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.13 °C and 32.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Chandigarh weather update on March 21, 2025
Chandigarh weather update on March 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.94 °C and 33.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.13 °C and 32.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 85.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 22, 202531.38Sky is clear
March 23, 202531.20Sky is clear
March 24, 202532.76Sky is clear
March 25, 202533.01Sky is clear
March 26, 202535.07Sky is clear
March 27, 202535.92Broken clouds
March 28, 202536.15Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.41 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata31.84 °C Moderate rain
Chennai30.46 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.29 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.37 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.93 °C Sky is clear
Delhi31.79 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On