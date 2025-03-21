Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.13 °C, check weather forecast for March 21, 2025
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on March 21, 2025, is 31.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.13 °C and 32.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.94 °C and 33.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
With temperatures ranging between 17.13 °C and 32.95 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 85.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 22, 2025
|31.38
|Sky is clear
|March 23, 2025
|31.20
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|32.76
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|33.01
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|35.07
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|35.92
|Broken clouds
|March 28, 2025
|36.15
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 21, 2025
