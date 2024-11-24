Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.44 °C, check weather forecast for November 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 25, 2024 25.09 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 24.45 °C Sky is clear November 27, 2024 23.53 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 23.57 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 24.13 °C Sky is clear November 30, 2024 23.65 °C Sky is clear December 1, 2024 23.78 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.77 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.58 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.16 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.76 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on November 24, 2024, is 24.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.44 °C and 28.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:22 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 25, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.64 °C and 27.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 165.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

