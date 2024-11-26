Menu Explore
Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.78 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on November 26, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on November 26, 2024, is 22.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.78 °C and 25.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:21 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.63 °C and 24.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 27, 2024 22.46 °C Sky is clear
November 28, 2024 22.84 °C Sky is clear
November 29, 2024 22.96 °C Sky is clear
November 30, 2024 23.51 °C Few clouds
December 1, 2024 24.14 °C Sky is clear
December 2, 2024 24.3 °C Sky is clear
December 3, 2024 24.73 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on November 26, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.49 °C Overcast clouds
Kolkata 24.43 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 25.11 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 19.05 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.32 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 26.11 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 24.28 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on November 26, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on November 26, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
