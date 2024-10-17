Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.11 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 29.33 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 29.59 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 29.91 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 30.19 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 30.12 °C Sky is clear October 23, 2024 31.18 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 31.3 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 17, 2024, is 28.76 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.11 °C and 31.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.92 °C and 31.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 155.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024

