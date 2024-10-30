Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 31, 2024 32.17 °C Sky is clear November 1, 2024 31.53 °C Sky is clear November 2, 2024 29.46 °C Sky is clear November 3, 2024 29.8 °C Sky is clear November 4, 2024 29.17 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 29.92 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 29.32 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.08 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 30.42 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.99 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.18 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.27 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on October 30, 2024, is 30.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.02 °C and 33.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.15 °C and 34.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between 22.02 °C and 33.21 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 210.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.