Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.39 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024
Sep 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 11, 2024, is 29.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.39 °C and 32.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.46 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 154.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 12, 2024
|30.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 13, 2024
|28.28 °C
|Light rain
|September 14, 2024
|22.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|23.54 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 16, 2024
|29.54 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|27.0 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|24.15 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Copy