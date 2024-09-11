 Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.39 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.39 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Chandigarh on September 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 11, 2024, is 29.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.39 °C and 32.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.46 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 154.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 12, 2024 30.3 °C Moderate rain
September 13, 2024 28.28 °C Light rain
September 14, 2024 22.87 °C Moderate rain
September 15, 2024 23.54 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 16, 2024 29.54 °C Light rain
September 17, 2024 27.0 °C Light rain
September 18, 2024 24.15 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Chandigarh weather update on September 11, 2024
Chandigarh weather update on September 11, 2024

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On