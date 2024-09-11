Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.39 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 12, 2024 30.3 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 28.28 °C Light rain September 14, 2024 22.87 °C Moderate rain September 15, 2024 23.54 °C Heavy intensity rain September 16, 2024 29.54 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 27.0 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 24.15 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 11, 2024, is 29.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.39 °C and 32.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.46 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 70%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 154.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.