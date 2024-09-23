Chandigarh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.56 °C, check weather forecast for September 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 24, 2024 33.56 °C Sky is clear September 25, 2024 33.25 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 30.15 °C Light rain September 27, 2024 28.86 °C Light rain September 28, 2024 28.78 °C Moderate rain September 29, 2024 28.98 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 30.73 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.51 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.12 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.22 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.24 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.73 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.54 °C Broken clouds Delhi 34.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Chandigarh today, on September 23, 2024, is 31.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.56 °C and 34.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Chandigarh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.54 °C and 35.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 51%.With temperatures ranging between 25.56 °C and 34.71 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Chandigarh today stands at 174.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Chandigarh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

