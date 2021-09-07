Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh weather update: Light to moderate showers likely today
IMD officials also said the temperature in Chandigarh is also likely to go down over the next few days following showers. (HT FILE)
Chandigarh weather update: Light to moderate showers likely today

Following Tuesday’s showers, the chances of showers in Chandigarh will go down on Wednesday and Thursday, but can be expected on Friday.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:19 AM IST

After a dry spell, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light to moderate rain up to 30mm is likely in the city on Tuesday.

The officials said, “Rain is expected at many places in the region on Tuesday. The chances of rain will drop on Wednesday and Thursday but from Friday, some rain is expected. The temperature will also fall if it rains during the day.”

The maximum temperature went up from 35.2°C on Sunday to 35.8°C on Monday. The minimum temperature went up from 26.5°C on Sunday to 28°C on Monday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 26°C and 28°C.

