Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Chandigarh: with 48mm rain, city saw its wettest April in 13 years

    The long-range forecast issued by the IMD states that the maximum temperature is also likely to be on the lower end due to the possibility of above-average rain in May.

    Published on: May 02, 2026 7:38 AM IST
    By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The city saw its wettest April in 13 years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, adding that May is also likely to receive above-average rainfall.

    Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 37°C (HT Photo)
    Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 37°C (HT Photo)

    According to officials, 48.1 mm rain was recorded in the city in April, which is 259% above the normal of 13.4 mm for the month.

    IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the month had been largely dry and saw intense heatwave conditions, but a Western Disturbance towards the end of the month led to pleasant conditions. In good news for residents, another rain spell is expected from Saturday, thanks to a fresh Western Disturbance headed this way.

    The system is likely to be strongest around May 4 and May 5, and may continue till May 7, according to initial forecasts.

    The long-range forecast issued by the IMD states that the maximum temperature is also likely to be on the lower end due to the possibility of above-average rain in May.

    The city’s average maximum temperature in April stood at 35°C, compared to 36.8°C in 2025 and 34.7°C in 2024. The average minimum temperature was 18.2°C, the lowest since 2021, when it was 18.1°C.

    On Friday, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.8°C on Thursday to 35.2°C, which was 2.3 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature dropped from 20.6°C to 19.8°C, 3.5 degrees below normal.

    Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 37°C, while the minimum is likely to range between 21°C and 23°C.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: With 48mm Rain, City Saw Its Wettest April In 13 Years
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: With 48mm Rain, City Saw Its Wettest April In 13 Years
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes