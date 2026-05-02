Chandigarh: with 48mm rain, city saw its wettest April in 13 years

The city saw its wettest April in 13 years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, adding that May is also likely to receive above-average rainfall. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 37°C (HT Photo)

According to officials, 48.1 mm rain was recorded in the city in April, which is 259% above the normal of 13.4 mm for the month.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the month had been largely dry and saw intense heatwave conditions, but a Western Disturbance towards the end of the month led to pleasant conditions. In good news for residents, another rain spell is expected from Saturday, thanks to a fresh Western Disturbance headed this way.

The system is likely to be strongest around May 4 and May 5, and may continue till May 7, according to initial forecasts.

The long-range forecast issued by the IMD states that the maximum temperature is also likely to be on the lower end due to the possibility of above-average rain in May.

The city’s average maximum temperature in April stood at 35°C, compared to 36.8°C in 2025 and 34.7°C in 2024. The average minimum temperature was 18.2°C, the lowest since 2021, when it was 18.1°C.

On Friday, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.8°C on Thursday to 35.2°C, which was 2.3 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature dropped from 20.6°C to 19.8°C, 3.5 degrees below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33°C and 37°C, while the minimum is likely to range between 21°C and 23°C.