Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025

Chandigarh: Woman attacked, robbed of gold chain in Sector 49

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 19, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Following the incident, the woman approached the Sector 49 police station, Chandigarh, to lodge a complaint; an FIR under Section 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered

A woman was attacked and robbed of her gold chain in broad daylight at a vegetable market in Sector 49, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of Sector 48, Chandigarh, had gone to the market for grocery shopping when an unidentified man approached her and snatched her gold chain. (HT Photo)
According to police, the complainant, a resident of Sector 48, had gone to the market for grocery shopping when an unidentified man approached her and snatched her gold chain.

The sudden attack reportedly caused her to lose balance and fall. Following the incident, the woman approached the Sector 49 police station to lodge a complaint.

An FIR under Section 304 (2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. Police officials have begun scanning CCTV footage from the market and surrounding areas to track the accused.

