Chandigarh: Woman cons jeweller of gold ornaments worth 25 lakh

Police have arrested a 43-year-old woman for cheating a Sector-17 jewellery shop owner of gold jewellery worth ₹25 lakh by leaving with the ornaments on the pretext of showing them to her daughter and making the payment within 30 minutes. Complainant Bikash Chander, of Bikash Diamonds, told Chandigarh Police that Kanwaljit, who was an old customer and was visiting his shop since last 18 months, visited his shop on March 12 and made off with the jewellery in confidence. (Getty image)

Police recovered gold items weighing 324 gm from accused Kanwaljit Kaur of Batala, Punjab. She has mortgaged the same to some other jeweller in Sector 19, said police.

Complainant Bikash Chander, of Bikash Diamonds, told the police that Kanwaljit , who was an old customer and was visiting his shop since last 18 months, visited his shop on March 12 and made off with the jewellery in confidence. He said she always paid bills on time.

After waiting, when Kanwaljit did not paid the amount nor returned the gold items, Chander realised that he has been cheated. He said she claimed to be a senior officer in Punjab government and living in a government accommodation in Sector 16. Chander said the accused used to visit his shop mostly in luxury vehicles.

On April 29, a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector-17 police station. The police arrested Kanwaljit on Wednesday. During interrogation, she disclosed that she had mortgaged all cheated gold items with Jewel House.

She was produced before the court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.