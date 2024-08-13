Chandigarh: Woman ends life after argument with friend over her missing phone

A 27-year-old woman ended her life in Kajheri village on Monday around 5.30 am following an altercation with one of her friends during a late-night drinking session. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, and her friend, who is 33 years old and is married, were involved in a heated argument over the former’s missing mobile phone. (HT Photo)

The deceased, who worked as a cleaner in hotels and homes, was from Assam and was residing alone in a rented room in Kajheri, said police. Her friend, who is 33 years old and is married, lives in a nearby rented room. On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, both of them, with their other female friends, were drinking on the rooftop of a building.

Around 5.30 am, a heated argument broke out between the two. The victim accused her friend of stealing her expensive mobile phone. The argument quickly escalated, with both the women exchanging harsh words and eventually getting into a physical altercation. After the fight, the victim reportedly retreated to her room.

The caretaker of the building informed police after noticing through a window that the victim was attempting to hang herself. Despite attempts to break down the door, by the time they managed to get inside, the woman had already ended her life.

Police officers rushed her to a government hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police did not recover any suicide note from the scene and the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic event, including the alleged theft of victim’s mobile phone. The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination.