Chandigarh woman found dead with slit throat was murdered by brother, say police

The 21-year-old woman found dead with her throat slit at her house in EWS flats in Dhanas on Tuesday was murdered by her brother, who was miffed over her love affair, police said on Wednesday. Police had received information at the police control room at 7.20 pm on Tuesday that a woman was found dead at an apartment in Small Flats, EWS Colony, Dhanas. (HT)

Solving the case, police arrested the accused, identified as Vishal, 23, who has studied till Class 9 and works as a carpenter.

Police reached the spot and found 21-year-old Laxmi lying dead near the kitchen, with blood splattered in both rooms. On inspection of the body, an injury caused by a sharp weapon was found on her neck.

The blood trail indicated that the victim had been dragged from one room to another room. Following inspection of the spot, the forensic team had established that it was a case of murder.

Further investigations revealed that Laxmi’s brother Vishal locked the house around 6.30 pm on the same day and had handed the key over to a neighbour.

“Circumstances, spot inspection, opinion of forensic team as well as verbal opinion of doctors led to the conclusion that Vishal murdered his sister, leading to his arrest,” said a police official.

The accused has been booked under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sarangpur police station.