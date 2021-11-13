Chandigarh: Woman fraudster who claimed links with governor booked again

Police have registered another case against Manjit Kaur of Sector 51, Chandigarh, who is accused of duping multiple people by promising them allotment of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats using her alleged connections with the Punjab governor and UT administrator.

In the present case, a case has been registered against Manjit Kaur, her son Vijay Pal and his wife Mallika on the complaint of Devinder Singh Thakur, also a resident of Sector 51. Thakur told police that he had come in contact with Manjit when she had visited the Police Housing Society in May 2019, where she has done some beautification work.

She had allegedly told him that she is a member of the Punjab Governor’s Oustee Quota Committee and she can get a flat allotted to his son through the governor’s quota.

Police said the woman used to claim that she is active member of the BJP, was close to the Punjab governor, and even had links in the Prime Minister’s office through the local MP.

Manjit was last arrested in July 2021 for duping a couple using the same modus operandi. At the time of her arrest, police had recovered fake documents showing her as a member of the CHB committee and authorising her to make allotments. She was already facing four other cases at that time.

In the present case, she has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the police station in Sector 49.