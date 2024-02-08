Chandigarh woman out for a walk mowed down by car in Sector 35

A 56-year-old woman who was out for a walk with her husband in Sector 35 was run over by a speeding car on Wednesday afternoon. A case under Section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

The victim, Pushpa Devi, was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where she was declared brought dead. She had received multiple head injuries resulting in her death.

Her husband, Ram Singh, who works as a cook in a house in Sector 35, told police that they had gone for a walk in the park opposite the Government Model School, Sector 35, around 2.15pm. While they were returning home, a speeding vehicle came from the Sector 35/43 dividing road and mowed down his wife. He further stated that the car driver neither blew the horn nor stopped after the accident.

A case under Section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to trace the vehicle.