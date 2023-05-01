Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Husband, in-laws arrested for abetment to suicide

Chandigarh: Husband, in-laws arrested for abetment to suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 01, 2023 01:47 AM IST

Police arrest husband and in-laws for abetment to suicide of a 22-year-old woman in Chandigarh. The victim was allegedly harassed for dowry.

: A day after a 22 year-old woman reportedly ended her life at her house in Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, the police on Sunday arrested her husband and her in-laws for abetment to suicide.

Police said that the victim who got married in December last year, hanged herself in her in-laws’ house.

Her husband found her hanging, following which he raised alarm and police were informed.

The victim was rushed to the GMCH-32 where she was declared brought dead.

Police arrested her husband and her in-laws following the complaint of the mother of the deceased. The complainant stated that the deceased’s in-laws used to harass her for dowry.

Sector-31 police have registered a case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC.

A total of six persons, including five men, ended their lives on Friday and Saturday.

In the rest of the five cases reported on Friday and Saturday, police initiated inquest proceedings.

In another case, a 34-year-old man reportedly ended his life by hanging himself in Maloya on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was found hanging in his house in Manimajra on Saturday.

Three suicides were reported on Friday, including a 38-year-old man, who ended his life by hanging himself in Mori Gate, Manimajra. A 25-year-old man took the extreme step in Milk Colony due to some family problem. In another case, a 65-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself in his house in Sector 15 due to depression.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
