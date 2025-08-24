Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Chandigarh: Women-led snatchers’ gang on prowl near PGI, their latest target – a cancer patient

ByNaina Mishra, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 06:44 am IST

The victim, Sunita, a resident of Yamunanagar’s Rapauli village, is a cancer patient who had come with her husband for her three-weekly consultation on Saturday; after the consultation was rescheduled for Monday, the couple decided to head back home

In the third such incident in last two months, a gang of women snatchers targeted a patient boarding a bus near the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), robbing her of her gold bangles.

The crime has left the ailing woman, already burdened with the physical and emotional challenges of her illness, devastated. (HT Photo for representation)
The crime has left the ailing woman, already burdened with the physical and emotional challenges of her illness, devastated.

The victim, Sunita, a resident of Yamunanagar’s Rapauli village, is a cancer patient who had come with her husband for her three-weekly consultation on Saturday. After the consultation was rescheduled for Monday, the couple decided to head back home. They were trying to board a bus to Nayagaon, from near the OPD gate around 2.15 pm, when two to three women stood near the front gate of the bus, blocking their way. When the conductor asked them to move, they reluctantly stepped aside. Moments later, Sunita noticed that the two gold bangles she was wearing had vanished.

“I immediately raised the alarm but before I could react, one of them fled towards the OPD gate in an auto-rickshaw. She was wearing pink-and-white coloured clothes and had light brown-dyed hair. I can recognise her if she comes in front of me,” said Sunita, who was left shaken by the incident.

The crime has left the ailing woman, already burdened with the physical and emotional challenges of her illness, devastated. “I come here every 21 days for my treatment. Today, not only was my appointment postponed, I also lost my bangles. Please help me get them back,” she pleaded in her complaint.

A case has been registered under Sections 303(2) (punishment for theft) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sector-11 police station.

With this being the third such case near PGIMER, a senior police official said that they have intensified surveillance and deployed personnel in plain clothes near hotspots, particularly on the dividing road between Sector 11 and Punjab Engineering College.

On their efforts to trace the gang behind the spate of snatchings near PGIMER, the official said that a women-led gang from Punjab is suspected to be behind it. “Earlier, a woman from Morinda had been arrested in connection with a similar case, and multiple raids were conducted in Punjab to trace her accomplices,” the cop said, adding, “The gang members frequently travel to and fro from Chandigarh to execute such crimes.”

