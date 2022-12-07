Chandigarh women’s roller skating squad eyeing top spot in nationals

Chandigarh women’s roller hockey team, led by seasoned Runjhun Sharda, will be eyeing top spot in the upcoming Roller-Skating national tournament, which is set to be held in Bengaluru from December 11 to 22. Last year, the team finished third.

Throwing light on the preparations, senior coach Harpreet Singh said the team had worked hard on stamina and the skill part in the camp, and will be aiming for a top finish in the tournament.

“Some exciting junior players like Yana, Vinnati, Pari and Kashish have graduated to the senior level. They will add strength to the side. And the team will be banking on the experience of captain Runjhun who has played for India several times,” said Harpreet.

The Chandigarh team will be reaching Bengaluru after attending a 15-day coaching camp at KBDAV School, Sector 7, under the supervision of Harpreet.

“The preparations have been going well and we are backing new faces in the team. The right balance between the young and the experienced should work well for the team,” added captain Runjhun, who is pursuing an MBA from Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences.

Apart from Runjhun, the team comprises Roop Kamal (vice-captain), Kriti Arora, Shirin Midha, Yashika Sharma, Parnika Singhla, Kashish Kamboj, Aditri Singh, Vinnati and Ujjwal Deep.