Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh women’s roller skating squad eyeing top spot in nationals

Chandigarh women’s roller skating squad eyeing top spot in nationals

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 07, 2022 01:22 AM IST

Chandigarh women’s roller hockey team, led by seasoned Runjhun Sharda, will be eyeing top spot in the upcoming Roller-Skating national tournament, which is set to be held in Bengaluru from December 11 to 22

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh women’s roller hockey team, led by seasoned Runjhun Sharda, will be eyeing top spot in the upcoming Roller-Skating national tournament, which is set to be held in Bengaluru from December 11 to 22. Last year, the team finished third.

Throwing light on the preparations, senior coach Harpreet Singh said the team had worked hard on stamina and the skill part in the camp, and will be aiming for a top finish in the tournament.

“Some exciting junior players like Yana, Vinnati, Pari and Kashish have graduated to the senior level. They will add strength to the side. And the team will be banking on the experience of captain Runjhun who has played for India several times,” said Harpreet.

The Chandigarh team will be reaching Bengaluru after attending a 15-day coaching camp at KBDAV School, Sector 7, under the supervision of Harpreet.

“The preparations have been going well and we are backing new faces in the team. The right balance between the young and the experienced should work well for the team,” added captain Runjhun, who is pursuing an MBA from Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences.

Apart from Runjhun, the team comprises Roop Kamal (vice-captain), Kriti Arora, Shirin Midha, Yashika Sharma, Parnika Singhla, Kashish Kamboj, Aditri Singh, Vinnati and Ujjwal Deep.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out