Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Written exam for JBT recruitment on Dec 10

Chandigarh: Written exam for JBT recruitment on Dec 10

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:06 AM IST

The exam will be conducted at 54 examination centres set up at 36 schools Chandigarh; the education department had received over 20,000 applications for the 158 posts

The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the candidates will be allowed entry at the examination centres from 8.15 am to 10.15 am. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the candidates will be allowed entry at the examination centres from 8.15 am to 10.15 am. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT education department will conduct the written examination for recruitment of 158 junior basic teachers (JBTs) on contractual basis under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme on Saturday (December 10).

The exam will be conducted at 54 examination centres set up at 36 schools. The department had received over 20,000 applications for the 158 posts. Till Friday, over 16,000 candidates had also downloaded their admit cards.

The exam will be conducted from 10.30 am to 1 pm and the candidates will be allowed entry at the examination centres from 8.15 am to 10.15 am.

The examination will comprise questions from general knowledge, science, social science, mathematics, Hindi, English and Punjabi. The answer key will be uploaded on December 12, after which candidates can send their objections till 2 pm on December 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out