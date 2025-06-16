Chandigarh: Yatharth, Mohit enter main draw in U-16 tennis tourney

Yatharth Wadhera displayed dominant form, using aggressive groundstrokes to defeat Haryana’s Sukhleen Sharma
Third seed Yatharth Wadhera and second seed Mohit Singh have qualified for the boys’ under-16 singles main draw at the ongoing AITA Championship Series tennis tournament, being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector-10.
Yatharth displayed dominant form, using aggressive groundstrokes to defeat Haryana’s Sukhleen Sharma 6-1, 6-1 in straight set. Mohit Singh beat Aadrian Suri 6-4, 6-3 in straight set. Top seed Tanishq Makhija, Udayjot Singh, Divyansh Duphar and Gurunawaz also moved into the main draw.
In the boys’ under-12 singles final qualifying round, Riaan Manocha upset seventh seed Viren Choudhary of Haryana in straight set 6-2, 6-4.
Riaan played a solid first set and held his nerve in the second to seal the win. Jahaan K Choudhary also progressed, defeating Tejaspal Singh 6-2, 6-3. Arnav Tyagi, Aniket Gupta, Aarav, Ashish, and Adhyyan have also qualified for the main draw.