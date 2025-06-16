Chandigarh: Yatharth, Mohit enter main draw in U-16 tennis tourney

Third seed Yatharth Wadhera and second seed Mohit Singh have qualified for the boys’ under-16 singles main draw at the ongoing AITA Championship Series tennis tournament, being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector-10. The AITA Championship Series tennis tournament is being held at Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10. (HT File)

Yatharth displayed dominant form, using aggressive groundstrokes to defeat Haryana’s Sukhleen Sharma 6-1, 6-1 in straight set. Mohit Singh beat Aadrian Suri 6-4, 6-3 in straight set. Top seed Tanishq Makhija, Udayjot Singh, Divyansh Duphar and Gurunawaz also moved into the main draw.

In the boys’ under-12 singles final qualifying round, Riaan Manocha upset seventh seed Viren Choudhary of Haryana in straight set 6-2, 6-4.

Riaan played a solid first set and held his nerve in the second to seal the win. Jahaan K Choudhary also progressed, defeating Tejaspal Singh 6-2, 6-3. Arnav Tyagi, Aniket Gupta, Aarav, Ashish, and Adhyyan have also qualified for the main draw.