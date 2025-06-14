Chandigarh youth murdered by cousin at Shimla hotel

A tourist from Chandigarh was allegedly murdered by his cousin at a hotel located near Dhalli tunnel in Shimla, police said on Friday. A tourist from Chandigarh was allegedly murdered by his cousin at a hotel located near Dhalli tunnel in Shimla, police said on Friday. (Representational image)

According to police, two persons, Akash Sharma, a resident of Sector-26, Chandigarh, and Arjun Sharma, a resident of Sector-10, Panchkula, Haryana, checked into the hotel on June 11 at around 8.22 pm.

Shimla police in a statement said, “On June 13, at around 10 am, the receptionist received a phone call from an unknown number, informing that the mobile phones of the above-mentioned guests were switched off. The caller further stated that Arjun had contacted his family and confessed to killing Akash, and asked the hotel staff to check their room.”

“Acting on the information, he opened the room using the master key and found Akash lying on the bed with his face soaked in blood. He immediately informed the police by dialing emergency number 100. A police team from PS Dhalli reached the spot. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also arrived and assisted in collecting evidence from the scene,” the police said.

Police officials said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that both individuals were cousins, aged around 22–23 years, and had come to the hotel to celebrate a birthday. During the early hours of June 13, an altercation reportedly took place between the two, following which Arjun allegedly murdered Akash by slitting his throat and striking him on the head with a beer bottle. The accused then fled the scene on his motorcycle and is currently absconding.

Efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the accused. Further investigation is in progress. A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Dhalli on the statement of the receptionist of the hotel.