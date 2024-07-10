Chandigarh: 15 commercial units willing to extend operating hours

Two weeks after the UT administration allowed shops to remain open 24x7, as many as 15 registered shops and commercial establishments have expressed willingness to extend their operating hours. All 15 establishments are grocery stores and eateries. (Sant Arora/HT)

Of these 15 establishments, around eight shops have indicated they will remain open until 12 am or 1 am, while the remaining shops have intimated the labour department of their intention to operate 24x7.

The extended operating hours are completely voluntary and are only available to commercial establishments registered with the UT labour department, currently numbered at 13,098.

On June 26, in a move aimed at enhancing ease of doing business for shopkeepers and traders in Chandigarh, the labour department had issued a notification allowing shops and commercial establishments registered under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958, to operate 24x7 throughout the year without requiring specific permission from the labour department.

To ensure effective implementation of this notification, the labour department also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs). The department’s secretary-cum-commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, clarified that before operating during extended night hours, shops and commercial establishments already registered under the 1958 Act must submit a self-undertaking via the department’s online portal (labour.chd.gov.in), confirming that due arrangements, as per the terms and conditions of the notification, are in place. He said multiple teams from the labour department had initiated an awareness campaign in various markets to explain the SOPs for extended operating hours.

Any complaints can be forwarded to the labour department via email at “alcld-chd@chd.nic.in” or by contacting 0172-267-9000. The area labour inspector will address and take necessary action as per law.