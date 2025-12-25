Chandigarh: 2 students from tricity score 99 percentile in CAT 2025 examination

Two students from the tricity scored 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results declared by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode on Wednesday. Followed by these two students, four other students from the tricity scored in the 98 percentile bracket. Raahil Rai (HT Photo)

Raahil Rai, a 23-year-old final year mechanical engineering student at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh scored 99.95 percentile followed by Khanika, who scored 99 percentile. With a package of ₹18LPA in hand, Raahil states that he is ready to leave the college placements in order to pursue master’s in business administration (MBA), either from IIM Kolkata or Ahmedabad.

A resident of Mohali, Raahil said, “Consistent efforts helped me score 99.95 percentile. I started preparing for the exam in December 2024 and gave two hours daily for the preparation. I increased the study time to two-three hours from August as the exam date came closer.”

Jia, a student at NMIMS, Chandigarh scored 98.96 percentile, followed by Ankit Kumar of GGDSD College, who scored 98.6 percentile. While Smridhi Aggarwal of Panjab University scored 98.5 percentile, Dhruv Kundrai of Chitkara University scored 98.24 percentile. Ankit Kumar, a 19-year-old final year student of BCom is aiming for IIM Mumbai.

Around 6,500 students appeared for CAT 2025 from the tricity region. Different IIMs will call these students for the interview round. The next stage of admissions includes – written ability test (WAT) and personal interviews (PI). Most of the interviews are generally conducted between January & March. The final results will be declared in April.