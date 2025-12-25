Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: 2 students from tricity score 99 percentile in CAT 2025 examination

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 07:38 am IST

Raahil Rai, a 23-year-old final year mechanical engineering student at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh scored 99.95 percentile followed by Khanika, who secured 99 percentile

Two students from the tricity scored 99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 results declared by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode on Wednesday. Followed by these two students, four other students from the tricity scored in the 98 percentile bracket.

Raahil Rai (HT Photo)
Raahil Rai (HT Photo)

Raahil Rai, a 23-year-old final year mechanical engineering student at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh scored 99.95 percentile followed by Khanika, who scored 99 percentile. With a package of 18LPA in hand, Raahil states that he is ready to leave the college placements in order to pursue master’s in business administration (MBA), either from IIM Kolkata or Ahmedabad.

A resident of Mohali, Raahil said, “Consistent efforts helped me score 99.95 percentile. I started preparing for the exam in December 2024 and gave two hours daily for the preparation. I increased the study time to two-three hours from August as the exam date came closer.”

Jia, a student at NMIMS, Chandigarh scored 98.96 percentile, followed by Ankit Kumar of GGDSD College, who scored 98.6 percentile. While Smridhi Aggarwal of Panjab University scored 98.5 percentile, Dhruv Kundrai of Chitkara University scored 98.24 percentile. Ankit Kumar, a 19-year-old final year student of BCom is aiming for IIM Mumbai.

Around 6,500 students appeared for CAT 2025 from the tricity region. Different IIMs will call these students for the interview round. The next stage of admissions includes – written ability test (WAT) and personal interviews (PI). Most of the interviews are generally conducted between January & March. The final results will be declared in April.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 2 students from tricity score 99 percentile in CAT 2025 examination
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Two students from the tricity achieved remarkable success in the CAT 2025 results, with Raahil Rai scoring 99.95 percentile and Khanika at 99 percentile. Raahil, a mechanical engineering student, plans to pursue an MBA despite having a job offer of ₹18LPA. Other notable scorers include Jia, Ankit Kumar, Smridhi Aggarwal, and Dhruv Kundrai, as 6,500 students participated from the region.