Chandigarh: 21 SHOs transferred in major shake-up

In a significant overhaul, the Chandigarh Police administration on Friday transferred 21 station house officers (SHOs) and inspectors across the city. Following the release of these orders, many attached policemen have rejoined their designated posts. (HT)

The move came as part of ongoing efforts to address staffing and administrative issues within the force. It marks the first major reshuffle of SHOs in a long time.

The police department had previously released a list of over 130 police personnel, ranging from sub-inspectors to constables, who had not been relieved despite the issuance of transfer orders. These personnel were still attached to their previous units, causing operational disruptions and adding to the burden of those currently in the field.

The department instructed DSPs, SHOs and unit in-charges to ensure that these officers were relieved and transferred to their designated departments. This came after a stern warning by the UT director general of police (DGP) during a meeting at Police Lines in Sector 26 on May 27.

The DGP highlighted the practice among DSPs, SHOs and unit in-charges of retaining favoured subordinates despite transfer orders, some of which were issued two to three years ago.

In a crackdown on the unauthorised attachment of police personnel, including constables and home guard volunteers, to residences of senior officials, the Chandigarh DGP had also ordered their immediate removal from such duties. It was found that 300 of these personnel were attached to senior cops without any official authorisation. The directive further held the supervisory officers responsible for ensuring that no unauthorised attachments occur within their units.

According to sources, one senior official had as many as 16 unauthorised attachments, who has now been relieved. The staff is being redeployed in police stations and other departments.

Vehicles relinquished

Additionally, the DGP ordered senior officials, from DSPs to inspectors, who are not assigned field duties, to relinquish their official vehicles and drivers. Following this directive, several inspectors and DSPs surrendered their official vehicles at Police Lines, Sector 26. It has also been learnt that as many as 7-8 vehicles have been relinquished by police officers.