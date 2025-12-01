Chandigarh: 24 hours on, police see no signs of murder in woman’s death at Rose Garden

A day after a 30-year-old woman was found with a fatal throat injury inside the toilet complex at Rose Garden, Sector 16, police stated that they have not found any indication of foul play so far. Police said no suspicious individual was spotted near the toilet at the time the cries were reportedly heard by visitors at the garden, one of the most visited tourist spots in the city. (HT)

Investigators say the case remains open-ended and the nature of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report, which was not made available on Sunday.

Police said no suspicious individual was spotted near the toilet at the time the cries were reportedly heard by visitors at the garden, one of the most visited tourist spots in the city.

CCTV footage from Sector-17 Underpass has revealed that the woman arrived near the underpass in an e-rickshaw around 3 pm and walked towards Rose Garden. Within 15 minutes, she was discovered critically injured inside the toilet.

Case registered based on police complaint

While the deceased’s family has not filed any complaint or raised suspicion against anyone, a case of murder was registered at the Sector 3 police station based on the statement of volunteer Dharamvir Singh, traffic police staff, who first responded to the incident.

Two mobile phones, her bag and the knife recovered from the spot are being examined by forensics.

Woman was under treatment for depression

Police revealed that the deceased, Diksha Thakur, who hailed from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been undergoing treatment for depression at a hospital in Panchkula, and her bag contained prescribed medication.

Officials confirmed that she was separated from her husband and was residing in Mohali, while her family members live in Chandigarh and Saharanpur.

Investigators learned that Diksha, who worked at a private media company, had left her office around 2 pm, citing poor health. She did not follow her regular commute pattern or inform her family members, who typically picked her up from work.

“So far, we have not found evidence indicating foul play. The statement of her family has not raised doubt against anyone. We are checking every possible angle and awaiting the post-mortem report,” a senior police officer said.