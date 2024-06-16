Chandigarh: 345 challans slapped on people for wasting water

Taking strict action against wastage of potable water during summer months, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has issued challans of ₹5,512 each to as many as 345 city residents since April 15. From April 15 to June 30, Chandigarh MC has prohibited water wastage between 5.30 am and 9 am to conserve water during summer months. (HT File Photo/For representation only)

As part of its annual drive against water wastage, the civic body has also disconnected water connections of nine violators and issued notices to 2,014 for overflowing overhead/underground tanks or leaking pipes.

“Since April 15, a total of 2,359 violations have been detected by MC teams. For this, MC slapped 345 challans of ₹5,512 each and issued 2,014 notices. Apart from this, 36 people were found wasting water repeatedly. Thus, their notices were converted into challans,” said municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra.

From April 15 to June 30, MC has prohibited water wastage between 5.30 am and 9 am to conserve water during summer months. The fines are being imposed for eight violations, including washing vehicles and courtyards, watering lawns through morning supply, using booster pumps on the main water supply line, leakage in coolers and water meters and overflow from tanks, among others.

Compared to ₹5,250 last year, this year, MC hiked the fine by 5%. In case the fine is not paid, it will be added to the water bill.

38% water being lost due to undetected leakages

The present estimated population of Chandigarh is around 12.90 lakh who are being provided 245 litres of water per capita per day (LPCD), even when the ideal consumption should be 150 LPCD.

It is estimated that around 38% of water is being lost due to undetected leakages in transmission and distribution network, water stand posts, average billing, theft and metering losses. This non-revenue water is substantially higher than the standard norms of 15%.

In FY 2023-24 (up to February 29, 2024), the civic body had spent ₹244.7 crore on water supply, but in return, it could generate only ₹138.58 crore as revenue, translating into a deficit of ₹106.12 crore.

In the FY 2024-25 budget, MC estimates to earn ₹160 crore from water bills.

Reining in violators

345

Challans

₹5,512

Fine per challan

₹19 lakh

Total fine imposed

2,014

Notices

