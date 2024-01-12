Chandigarh: 4-year-old brain-dead girl’s organs save two lives at PGIMER

The organs of a four-year-old girl, who was declared brain dead at PGIMER on January 9 following an accident, gave a new lease of life to two terminally ill organ failure patients. The critically injured child could not be revived and subsequently, following the protocols of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), 1994, was declared brain dead (HT FIle)

The child was playing at her house, when she suddenly fell from some height and fell unconscious. Her family rushed her to Kihar Medical College, Chamba, and later to Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, from where she was further referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, on January 3.

But the critically injured child could not be revived and subsequently, following the protocols of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), 1994, was declared brain dead.

The transplant coordinators at PGIMER then approached the grief-stricken family to request for organ donation. The resolute and braveheart parents showcased immense grit and consented for organ donation.

“This case of cadaver organ donation has been an epitome of humanity and self-sacrifice on two counts: the donor family’s courage and resolution to donate the organs of their four-year-old daughter and PGIMER’s determined efforts to make this transplant a success despite whatever odds. Following the family’s consent, we secured her kidneys and pancreas. One kidney and pancreas were transplanted simultaneously in one patient and the other kidney was transplanted in another patient at PGIMER,” said Dr Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent, PGIMER, and nodal officer, ROTTO (North).