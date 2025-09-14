Chandigarh: 67 cops assaulted, 2 killed in five years

Assaults on police officials while on duty remain a grim matter of concern despite a drop in numbers over the years, with 46 such incidents reported between 2021 and September 12, 2025. The year 2025 has already recorded seven cases till September 12, leaving six officials hurt and two dead. (HT File Photo)

The attacks left 67 police personnel injured and, in one case, two cops manning a check post also lost their lives in a fatal accident in March 2025.

According to official figures from Chandigarh Police, the highest number of cases was reported in 2021, when 13 incidents left 29 police officials injured. The following year saw 11 cases and 12 cops getting injured, while 2023 recorded eight cases with 14 injuries.

The downward trend in the number of cases continued in 2024, with six cops suffering injuries in seven incidents.

The police force lost its two members on March 14, when a speeding Volkswagen Polo rammed into a check post at the Chandigarh-Zirakpur border. Police officials were conducting vehicle checks when the car, coming at high speed from the Zirakpur side, ploughed into the naka, claiming the lives of two police personnel and a civilian undergoing inspection. All three died on the spot. The accused driver, identified as Govind, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Risky patrols

Senior officials noted that while the number of assault cases had declined compared to 2021, the persistence of injuries and deaths highlighted the risks faced by police personnel during operational duties.

On August 21 this year, two policemen on night patrol were attacked by a group of youths outside a Sector-16 liquor vend. Constable Pradeep suffered critical head injuries after being hit with a brick, while constable Ankit also sustained injuries. The assault occurred after the policemen asked the group to disperse, triggering a violent scuffle.

In May, two brothers and their sister were arrested for assaulting ASI Lakhvir Singh during an anti-encroachment drive near Shastri Market, Sector 22-C. The brothers resisted when police tried to remove their fruit cart from the footpath. Their sister later joined, slapping the ASI, while the men manhandled him and tore his uniform before a crowd.

“Attacks on police officers often occur during routine patrolling, traffic enforcement, public protests or high-risk crime operations. Vulnerable officers include patrolling constables, traffic police, women officers and those deployed in volatile areas. Such attacks frequently arise as retaliation against law enforcement actions, during arrests or from intoxicated and aggressive individuals, particularly in traffic stops or public disturbances,” said a senior police official.

Chandigarh Police personnel are covered under a group personal accident insurance scheme. The insurance cover amount has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Besides, families of “martyr” police personnel receive ₹1.30 crore financial support.

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said, “Police are always at the forefront for maintaining law and order. All officers respond bravely to any challenge, whether it is chasing criminals or saving lives.”