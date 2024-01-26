 Chandigarh: Advocate makes fake profile of woman, arrested - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Advocate makes fake profile of woman, arrested

Chandigarh: Advocate makes fake profile of woman, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 26, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The police were able to trace the accused, Mahtab Singh of New Chandigarh. Singh was friends with her but she had stopped talking, so he did this to cause mental harassment, and to defame her, said police.

The cyber crime police has arrested an advocate for allegedly creating fake profile of a woman on a dating website. As per police, the woman complained that someone was impersonating, chatting, and sharing her contact number on the Hinge app. The police were able to trace the accused, Mahtab Singh of New Chandigarh. Singh was friends with her but she had stopped talking, so he did this to cause mental harassment, and to defame her, said police. A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 419 (cheating by personation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. The accused was presented in court, and has been sent to judicial custody.

An advocate is arrested for making fake profile of woman in Chandigarh. (HT)
An advocate is arrested for making fake profile of woman in Chandigarh. (HT)

