Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Anindita Mitra appointed MC commissioner
Anindita Mitra’s name was approved by the Union cabinet’s appointments committee on Wednesday.
Anindita Mitra’s name was approved by the Union cabinet’s appointments committee on Wednesday.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Anindita Mitra appointed MC commissioner

The 2007-batch Indian Administrative Services officer of the Punjab cadre will replace KK Yadav, whose term will end on August 21
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:43 AM IST

Anindita Mitra, a 2007-batch Indian Administrative Services officer of the Punjab cadre, has been appointed as the new Chandigarh municipal commissioner. She will replace KK Yadav, whose term will end on August 21.

Mitra’s name, which was proposed by the UT administration to the home ministry, was approved by the Union cabinet’s appointments committee on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Punjab government had sent the names of two more IAS officers for the post — Amit Kumar and Rajiv Prashar, both of 2008 batch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.