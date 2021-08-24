Chandigarh: Auto driver robbed of cash, mobile phone

Four men robbed an auto-rickshaw driver of his mobile phone and ₹4,500 at knifepoint on Sunday night.

The victim, Vinod Kumar of Dadumajra, said that he was on his way back home after dropping passenger at railway point. Near Kissan Bhawan, four people stopped him and asked him to drop them to Phase 6, Mohali.

He said that when he crossed the Sector 40/41 light point, the accused put a knife to his back and robbed ₹4,500 and his mobile phone, which he had bought last month. The police had registered his complaint and are verifying his claims. A DDR in this regard was lodged at the Sector 39 police station.

Jewellery stolen from locked house

Thieves targeted a locked house of a family that was out to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and stole jewellery.

The victim, Hardeep Singh of Sector 51, works as a teacher with a government school in Sector 33. He told the police that he found the lock of the main door broken and the entire house was ransacked. He added that three gold rings, a diamond ring, gold set and gold bangle were stolen. A case was registered under Section 380 (theft) of Indian Penal Code.