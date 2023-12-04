Chandigarh: BA student dies three days after being stabbed

Battling for life since Wednesday after being stabbed by two men, an 18-year-old youth from Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, succumbed to his injuries at GMSH, Sector 16, on Saturday evening. Youth succumbed to his injuries at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh. (HT FILE)

A BA first-year student, the victim, Mukul Patil, was attacked by Ankur, alias Pala, of Sector 24 and Sandeep, alias Kaku, also of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, as per police. They have already been nabbed. Initially booked for attempt to murder, they are now facing a murder charge after Mukul’s demise. If proven, it is punishable with death or imprisonment for life, besides fine.

After being admitted to GMSH, Patil had told police that on November 24, he had an argument with Ankur and Sandeep owing to some old rivalry. Back then, they had left after threatening him with dire consequences.

Five days later, on Wednesday, he was standing in a lane near his house, when the duo attacked him. Ankur restrained him as Sandeep stabbed him in the stomach, before fleeing.