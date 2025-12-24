Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Chandigarh: Chitkara University hosts 2nd edition of ‘Never Ending Story’ storytelling fest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 07:04 pm IST

Chitkara University concluded the second edition of Never Ending Story, a two-day storytelling festival organised by the Chitkara Design School. The festival brought together leading industry practitioners, design academicians, filmmakers, musicians, and professional storytellers from across the country, creating a dynamic platform for dialogue, learning, and creative exchange.

Across both days, students engaged in specialised workshops on AI and design, storytelling methodologies, sound design, humour in communication and play-based storytelling. (HT Photo)

The festival began with evocative musical performances by renowned artists Bindhu Malini and Lalon, whose compositions drew from Sufi, Bhakti, and experimental traditions, setting an immersive tone for the event. A keynote design dialogue, featured an eminent panel comprising Azmina Poddar, Sherline Pimenta, Pushpendra Nath Misra, Nina Sabnani, and Ramneek Majithia.

The discussion explored the future of design education, the impact of technology on creative practices, and the evolving responsibilities of design institutions. Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Chitkara, pro chancellor, Chitkara University said, “Storytelling lies at the heart of design, culture, and human connection. Platforms such as Never Ending Story empower students to think critically, create fearlessly, and engage meaningfully with the world around them. At Chitkara University, we remain committed to nurturing creative ecosystems that combine academic rigor with real-world relevance.”

Across both days, students engaged in specialised workshops on AI and design, storytelling methodologies, sound design, humour in communication, improvisational music, narrative gaming, bookbinding, illustration, and play-based storytelling.

The second edition of Never Ending Story ensured Chitkara University’s commitment to experiential learning, interdisciplinary collaboration, and sustained engagement with industry experts, offering students a vibrant space to experiment, reflect, and develop their creative voices in dialogue with accomplished practitioners.

