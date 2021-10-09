Chandigarh: College teachers protest for pay hike

College Teachers under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO) and teachers working at private colleges in Chandigarh held a protest march on Friday demanding implementation of the seventh University Grants Commission (UGC) Pay Scale. The teachers assembled at DAV College in Sector 10, but were stopped near the Mountview Chowk. Officials of the UT administration have fixed a meeting with them on October 13.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Mortar shell found at empty plot

A mortar shell was recovered during by labourers constructing a boundary wall at an empty plot in Khuda Lahora on Friday.The contractor informed the owner and the police and the army was also informed. Police said that this was old mortar as this area was under Chandimandir, where the army used to carry out exercises.

Rally on leprosy awareness

The Mohali health department conducted a rally on Friday to raise awareness on leprosy eradication. It was flagged off by Dr Bhavneet Bharti, principal of Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences. Dr Bharti said that leprosy is not contagious and is totally curable disease. She added that it is a bacterial infection that grows very slowly and can have severe health consequences, if not treated.

Workshop on cyber crime

As part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month, a session on cyber crime awareness was organised for the parents of students at Gurukul Global School, Manimajra. The parents were made aware of the national cyber crime helpline number, 155260, and Whatsapp cyber helpline number, 7087006997, through which complaints on cyber offences can be filed.

PU V-C meets Union law minister

Vice-chancellor of Panjab University, Raj Kumar, met Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Friday. During the meeting, the V-C discussed various achievements of the university and its recent progress.

Two-day conference starts at UIET

A two-day international conference on multi-disciplinary aspects of materials in engineering started at University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, on Friday. It is being held in physical and online modes. The conference is a multidisciplinary event covering themes on innovative research related to engineering and will provide a forum to the best talents from academia and research institutions, industry experts, management professionals, engineers and executives to collaborate and address challenges.

Annual convention at Christ Church begins

The three-day Annual Varshik Masihi Sammelan (annual convention) of Christ Church CNI in Sector 18, started on Friday. The theme of the first day was “fear not, stand firm” and the main speaker and chief guest was pastor John Peter, pastor-in-charge of Good Shepherd Church, Suranassi, Jalandhar. The convention was instituted in 1994 by the then pres-byter-in-charge, Reverend Warris K Masih