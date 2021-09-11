Chandigarh:Contractor fined 20,000 for haphazard parking

The municipal corporation has fined a contractor ₹20,000 for not managing parking lots as mandated by the agreement.

“Parkings of Sectors 17 and 22 were checked by MC and haphazard parking was found in Sahib Singh parking lot and Mobile Market in these areas. Challan amounting to ₹20,000 was issued to the contractor,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Notably, MC commissioner had given the two parking contractors, managing 89 parking lots in the city, a week to comply with all mandatory provisions of their contract.

Thereafter, a team of MC officials inspected the lots for compliance.

Their report concluded that even after the deadline got over, some of the 10 basic features mandated in the contract were missing. The inspection team had observed haphazard parking, missing parking attendants and lack of aesthetic kiosks in many parking lots.

In some smaller lots, no parking staff was deployed.

Of the 10 basic features, e-ticketing, LED display, e-payment, staff wearing uniform at most sites and boom barrier (at required sites) have been provided in nearly all parking lots, stated the report.