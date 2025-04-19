Chandigarh: Dentist, cloth merchant booked for gangraping minor girl

A complaint of extortion by a Sector 19-based dentist has led police to uncover a shocking case of gangrape, involving a minor girl, which lasted over a two-year period. A zero FIR has been lodged and handed over to the Mohali SSP for further investigation, as the offences occurred outside Chandigarh’s jurisdiction. (HT)

The dentist, Gurcharan Singh, who owns a clinic in Mullanpur, is now an accused in a gangrape FIR, along with the owner of garment shop, Kasturi Lal, who is a resident of Mullanpur.

The crime came to light only after the dentist approached police alleging threats and a demand of ₹5 lakh to settle “a rape case”, said investigators.

The dentist himself approached the SSP grievance window, complaining that he was receiving threatening extortion calls. He submitted call recordings from a mobile number, claiming the caller was impersonating a lawyer.

Upon investigation by Sector 19 police, the number was traced back to the survivor, who is now 19 years old. When called to the police station, the girl revealed that she had been repeatedly raped over a period of two years by the dentist and his associate, a cloth merchant, in a detailed statement about the years of sexual exploitation she faced at the hands of the two accused.

Police investigation revealed that the person making extortion calls to the dentist was a friend of the minor, who was soliciting money from the accused to settle the case.

Following the girl’s statement, police confronted the accused and registered a case of gangrape and sexual assault under the POCSO Act.

17-year-old worked near bizman’s shop in Mullanpur

In her detailed statement, the girl, now 19 years old, told police she had been sexually assaulted and gangraped for the past two years, starting at the age of 17, when she worked at a cloth shop in Mullanpur.

She alleged that the cloth merchant whose shop was nearby, repeatedly took her to his house and hotels in Nayagaon under false pretences and raped her.

She further revealed that the trader once called his friend, a local dentist, to a hotel in Nayagaon, where they took turns to rape her. The girl, who had remained silent for years, shared her ordeal with an acquaintance, who started calling the dentist with extortion demands.

On her complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 19 police station in Chandigarh and transferred to the Mohali SSP, as the sexual assault occurred at locations in Mullanpur and Nayagaon.

Cross-FIR against girl’s friend for extortion

In a parallel development, a second FIR for extortion has also been lodged on the complaint of the dentist against the girl’s acquaintance.

The dentist claimed that the youth demanded ₹21 lakh to help “settle” the matter, claiming to be the girl’s legal representative. The dentist claimed that he had given the money as well. However, the victim’s family claimed that no money had been received.