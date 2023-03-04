Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Dhaba owner booked for assaulting wife

Chandigarh: Dhaba owner booked for assaulting wife

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 04, 2023 03:09 AM IST

The complainant, Manju, told the police that her husband, Joginder Singh, hit her with a frying pan during an altercation on Friday

Police have booked the owner of Nukkad Dhaba, Sector 22, for domestic violence against his wife.

The complainant, Manju, told the police that her husband, Joginder Singh, hit her with a frying pan during an altercation on Friday. She sustained injuries on the head, neck, back and feet in the attack, and was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for treatment.

She further alleged that her husband had been assaulting her regularly. They had a major fight two days back too, but the matter had ended in compromise following family intervention.

Police said as per Joginder’s family, Manju had been under depression since her daughter’s death in 2014. She was undergoing treatment and had even attacked Joginder with a knife and he hit her in return.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sector-17 police station.

Story Saved
Saturday, March 04, 2023
