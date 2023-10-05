Chandigarh: Drug control officer accused of graft suspended

The drug control officer booked last week for demanding ₹80,000 bribe from a Dhanas-based chemist to issue a drugs licence “despite violations” was suspended by the UT health secretary on Wednesday. The action came after the approval of Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The action came after the approval of UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

The officer, Sunil Chaudhary, remains at large. A conduit, who met the complainant to collect ₹25,000 as the first instalment on the officer’s behalf, was caught red-handed by the UT vigilance department on September 28.

The duo was booked on the complaint of Dev Sharan Saha, who runs an orthopaedic surgical shop at Bansal Complex, near Gram Sampark, Dhanas. They are facing a case under Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A drug control officer oversees drug regulation, ensuring compliance with laws, quality control, licensing and consumer safety through inspections and enforcement actions. Three in number in Chandigarh, they report directly to the director, health services, UT.

Two cops transferred

Two inspectors of the Chandigarh Police were transferred by superintendent of police (SP, Headquarters) Ketan Bansal on Wednesday. Inspector Parvesh Sharma was transferred temporarily from police lines to provisioning, logistics and welfare centre, Sector 26. Inspector Rajdeep Singh was transferred temporarily from traffic police to police lines. However, officials didn’t confirm the reason behind the transfers.

