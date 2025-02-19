Chandigarh: Father of five to spend 20 years in jail for sodomising 12-yr-old boy

Observing that the convict had shown his wicked and evil mind by subjecting a child to penetrative sexual assault, a special fast-track POCSCO court on Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 20 years in prison for sodomising a minor boy in November 2022. The hand of justice need not be tampered with mercy in such cases, remarked the court of additional sessions judge Yashika while pronouncing the stern verdict. (HT)

The hand of justice need not be tampered with mercy in such cases, remarked the court of additional sessions judge Yashika while pronouncing the stern verdict. It also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, Islak, an e-rickshaw driver and father of five children.

Islak was booked under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit and offence) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on November 13, 2022, following a complaint by the 12-year-old victim’s mother.

Taking prompt action, cops from the Mauli Jagran police station had arrested the accused.

The woman had alleged that Islak had served her son a cold drink mixed with alcohol. After her son felt dizzy, he sodomised him.

During trial, the minor boy narrated before court that the accused committed penetrative sexual assault on him, which proved crucial in conviction.

“The victim in his version before police, doctor, magistrate and court has consistently explained the mode and manner of wrongful act committed by the accused with him. Victim, though a child, had developed faculties to understand and explained the nature of wrongful act committed with him by the accused,” the court observed.

The deposition of victim has satisfactorily stood the test of trustworthiness regarding the offence of penetrative sexual assault by accused with the minor, who was less than 13 years old, said the court.

While handing 20-year imprisonment to Islak, the court remarked, “Children belonging to any strata of society are certainly the future of the country, and they are not to be only groomed and nourished but are also required to be protected for the sake of the bright future of our country. When children are subjected to penetrative sexual assault, it not only creates fear and trauma in their mind but also among other children around them. It is high time that such incidents need to be curbed so as to serve as a deterrent for the people of evil and criminal bent of mind, and also instil a sense of security in the mind of children and their families.”

“Children are blooming buds and have every right to bloom into a flower, and whosoever will make an attempt to pluck or cause any harm to them shall have to face the wrath of criminal justice,” it further observed.

The convict had sought a lenient view, claiming that he had no antecedent character except the present case. He had submitted that he was the sole breadwinner of the family, and had an ill wife and five children, including three daughters and two sons, to take care of.