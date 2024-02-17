 Chandigarh: Female army aspirant gets ₹60,000 relief from consumer court - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Female army aspirant gets 60,000 relief from consumer court

Chandigarh: Female army aspirant gets 60,000 relief from consumer court

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
Feb 17, 2024 09:12 AM IST

The 25-year-old Mohali resident, Anchal Jain, filed a case against M/S Olive Greens Institute, Chandigarh, its director and two trainers; She had enrolled in the institute for a two-week course, which was to be taught by a retired army officer and as per the norms of the SSB

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a city-based SSB (Services Selection Board) training institute, accused of deficiency of services, to refund the fee and pay 60,000 as compensation to a student who suffered physical injuries and mental suffering during training.

The army aspirant suffered multiple fractures in her right ankle because of lack of safety equipment, such as proper cushioning. She alleged that the training institute failed to provide any medical aid and she had to undergo corrective injury, all of which contributed to her mental suffering. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The army aspirant suffered multiple fractures in her right ankle because of lack of safety equipment, such as proper cushioning. She alleged that the training institute failed to provide any medical aid and she had to undergo corrective injury, all of which contributed to her mental suffering. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 25-year-old Mohali resident, Anchal Jain, filed a case against M/S Olive Greens Institute, Chandigarh, its director and two trainers. Jain, whose dream was to join the army, enrolled in the institute for a two-week course, which was to be taught by a retired army officer and as per the norms of the SSB. She paid 13,500 for the same. However, she suffered multiple fractures in her right ankle because of lack of safety equipment such as proper cushioning. She alleged that the institute failed to provide any medical aid and she had to undergo corrective injury, all of which contributed to her mental suffering.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In their reply before the commission, the authorities said that students are given a demonstration of the task to be performed, and all activities are performed under supervision. “It is not as if the jumping board was high for the complainant and not so high for others. She was not forced to climb up or jump down by anyone. The ground was prepared, earth was loosened and mattresses were also put in place,” their reply mentioned.

Denying any deficiency on their part, the authorities said that Jain was given first aid and was admitted to hospital, where an x-ray was done. However, the commission observed that records shows that the complainant was not given proper and immediate treatment after the injury. “Opposition parties admitted that such odd accidents occur every year, but there is no mention of making a para-medical team or ambulance available at the training site, which is accident prone,” it observed.

The commission directed the institute to refund 13,500 with 9% interest per annum from the date of filing the complaint, pay 50,000 towards a global compensation for causing mental agony and physical harassment, and to pay 10,000 as litigation costs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On