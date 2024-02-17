Chandigarh: Female army aspirant gets 60,000 relief from consumer court

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a city-based SSB (Services Selection Board) training institute, accused of deficiency of services, to refund the fee and pay ₹60,000 as compensation to a student who suffered physical injuries and mental suffering during training. The army aspirant suffered multiple fractures in her right ankle because of lack of safety equipment, such as proper cushioning. She alleged that the training institute failed to provide any medical aid and she had to undergo corrective injury, all of which contributed to her mental suffering. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 25-year-old Mohali resident, Anchal Jain, filed a case against M/S Olive Greens Institute, Chandigarh, its director and two trainers. Jain, whose dream was to join the army, enrolled in the institute for a two-week course, which was to be taught by a retired army officer and as per the norms of the SSB. She paid ₹13,500 for the same. However, she suffered multiple fractures in her right ankle because of lack of safety equipment such as proper cushioning. She alleged that the institute failed to provide any medical aid and she had to undergo corrective injury, all of which contributed to her mental suffering.

In their reply before the commission, the authorities said that students are given a demonstration of the task to be performed, and all activities are performed under supervision. “It is not as if the jumping board was high for the complainant and not so high for others. She was not forced to climb up or jump down by anyone. The ground was prepared, earth was loosened and mattresses were also put in place,” their reply mentioned.

Denying any deficiency on their part, the authorities said that Jain was given first aid and was admitted to hospital, where an x-ray was done. However, the commission observed that records shows that the complainant was not given proper and immediate treatment after the injury. “Opposition parties admitted that such odd accidents occur every year, but there is no mention of making a para-medical team or ambulance available at the training site, which is accident prone,” it observed.

The commission directed the institute to refund ₹13,500 with 9% interest per annum from the date of filing the complaint, pay ₹50,000 towards a global compensation for causing mental agony and physical harassment, and to pay ₹10,000 as litigation costs.