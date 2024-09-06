 Chandigarh: Firm’s finance manager booked for siphoning off ₹1 crore - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Firm’s finance manager booked for siphoning off 1 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 06, 2024 09:46 PM IST

The accused, Minhaz Ahmed, was booked on the complaint of Chander Lakhani, vice-president of Foodlink FB Holding and resident of Super Cooperative Society, Sector 48-A, Chandigarh

Police have booked a former senior finance manager of a food catering company for siphoning off 1 crore of the company’s funds by manipulating financial records.

Acting on the complaint, the economic offences wing (EOW) of Chandigarh Police lodged an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Acting on the complaint, the economic offences wing (EOW) of Chandigarh Police lodged an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

The accused, Minhaz Ahmed, was booked on the complaint of Chander Lakhani, vice-president of Foodlink FB Holding and resident of Super Cooperative Society, Sector 48-A, Chandigarh.

According to the complaint, Ahmed was employed with the company since December 2, 2021, until his sudden disappearance.

During his tenure, Ahmed held the position of senior finance manager at the company’s Mohali unit, overseeing financial management and accountability of the branch.

Later, an internal audit revealed discrepancies in the financial statements, prompting further investigation. Upon questioning, Ahmed was unable to provide satisfactory explanations for the anomalies, leading to discovery of manipulation of financial records to steal 1 crore.

Following an internal inquiry, it was discovered that Ahmed had absconded with several company assets, including a laptop, pen drives and other valuable equipment. Despite attempts to locate him, Ahmed remains at large, making it difficult for the company to recover the misappropriated funds and assets.

Acting on the complaint, the economic offences wing (EOW) of Chandigarh Police lodged an FIR under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
