Chandigarh: Five-star hotel staffer arrested for molesting female guard inside lift

Chandigarh Police have arrested an assistant manager at The Lalit Hotel, IT Park, for molesting and sexually harassing a female security guard employed at the same establishment. This is not the first sexual violence incident at the hotel, as on December 20, 2018, a former employee of the five-star hotel was held for raping a 56-year-old British female guest. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Sitare Lal, 38, a resident of Kishangarh, was taken into custody shortly after the incident on September 5 night.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 11.15 pm on the hotel premises. The complainant, who works as part of the hotel’s security staff, alleged that the accused attempted to touch her inappropriately and tried to kiss her while they were inside an elevator.

Shocked by the incident, she immediately reported the matter to her seniors and the police.

A team from the IT Park police station reached the hotel and arrested the accused. He was placed in a lock-up, but bailed out soon after.

Police said Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita had been invoked in the case.

The accused, who is responsible for overseeing security at the hotel, has been serving in this role for some time.

When contacted, Rohit Kapoor, the hotel’s resident manager, said he was not aware of the incident. “I have no information about this matter as of now,” he stated.

This is not the first sexual violence incident at the hotel, as on December 20, 2018, a former employee of the five-star hotel was held for raping a 56-year-old British female guest.

The convict, Farhanuzz Zama, then 28 years old, used to work as a masseur at Hotel Lalit, when he had sexually assaulted the woman while providing her a massage at the hotel. Four years later, in July 2022, he was awarded 12-year rigorous imprisonment by a fast-track Chandigarh court, which remarked that by committing the heinous offence with a foreign national on Indian soil, he tainted the country’s motto of “Athiti Devo Bhava”.