Chandigarh forms anti-narcotics task force to crack down on drugs
The inspector general of police will be its chairman and nodal officer, with the senior superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police (crime) and inspector of narcotics cell as members
Amping up its crackdown on drug trade, the Chandigarh administration has constituted an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).
The inspector general of police will be its chairman and nodal officer, with the senior superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police (crime) and inspector (s) of narcotics cell as members. Sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and head constables from the cell will be posted with ANTF as per requirement.
Constituted in line with the March directives of the Union ministry of home affairs, ANTF will keep a check on the supply and distribution of drugs, particularly synthetic drugs, to eradicate drug abuse in Chandigarh.
The task force will dedicate itself to three-fold objectives that include criminal prosecution of drug peddlers, supply and distribution; rehabilitation of drug addicts and mass awareness campaign to remove drugs from day-to-day life of citizens.
It will prepare and maintain a database of drug peddlers that will also be shared with the Narcotics Control Bureau and adjacent states.
It will meet once a month and submit fortnightly progress report to the UT home department. The UT home secretary may review its progress at regular intervals.
Focus on big fish
As per central guidelines, ANTF will target big dealers and distributors to eradicate drugs from Chandigarh, while guiding poor consumers with compassion and sympathy to uplift their socio-economic life.
It will train the staff of police, health and other departments for effective participation in awareness and guidance camps to wean away youth from drug abuse.
In addition, ANTF will also train volunteers to check entry of drug peddlers in rural and urban areas of Chandigarh.
Task force’s functions
Develop strategies, measures and methods to enforce law against drug-trafficking
Keep a check on supply and distribution of drugs
Plan and execute special operations against drug traffickers
Prevent drug abuse and rehabilitate drug addicts in coordination with other governmental agencies and police units
Collect technical/human intelligence and maintain surveillance in accordance with provisions of law
Conduct data analysis and make recommendations to the administration for necessary policy changes
Recommend action against police and officials of other departments found involved in drug-trafficking.
