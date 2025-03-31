Chandigarh: FOSWAC highlights civic issues, MP Tewari assures action

City’s crumbling infrastructure was discussed during an executive committee meeting of Federation of Sectors Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) held at the People’s Convention Centre, Sector 36, on Sunday . MP Manish Tewari assured the gathering that he had raised 29 Chandigarh-related questions in Parliament and assured to fight for Chandigarh’s rightful share of municipal funds. (File)

The meeting was chaired by Baljinder Singh Bittu. Representatives of 79 Residents’ Welfare Associations were present. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari was the chief guest, while municipal councillor Prem Lata was a special invitee.

Chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu criticised the municipal corporation and Chandigarh administration citing the city lack of development funds. He accused the central government of neglecting the UT residents and pushing the corporation to impose heavy taxes. He also highlighted the deteriorating roads, wasteful public spending, worsening law and order, severe traffic congestion, parking issues and a failed garbage collection system.

MP Manish Tewari assured the gathering that he had raised 29 Chandigarh-related questions in Parliament and assured to fight for Chandigarh’s rightful share of municipal funds.

Members also raised concerns about the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), which, instead of offering affordable housing, was charging exorbitant rates, they said.

FOSWAC general secretary JS Gogia condemned the prolonged Metro debate, stating that traffic had surged without effective management. Sector 13 president of RWA KL Aggarwal pointed out months-long delays in park maintenance payments, calling for the scrapping of the corporation if it cannot manage basic repairs.

Other issues, including rising dog attacks, erratic tertiary water supply, removal of security gates installed by RWAs, and restricted access to community centres, were deliberated upon.